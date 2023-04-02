Matric exam begins

LAHORE : Secondary School (Matric) Annual Examination 2023 started across all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab on Saturday. At BISE Lahore, as many as 233,868 candidates have registered for the exams. On the first day of the exams, the papers of Arabic, Business Studies, Poultry Farming, Civics and Computer Hardware were held.
BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali visited different examination centres on Saturday and also visited the Control Room set up at the Board’s Lawrence Road centre where monitoring of all exam centres is being performed with the help of CCTV cameras.
