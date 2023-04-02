Light showers predicted

LAHORE : Light to moderate rain was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country while another westerly wave was likely to approach upper and western parts from April 2 (evening/night). In Lahore rainfall was recorded at several places including Mughalpura, Upper Mall, Walled City, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Farrukhabad, Chowk Nakhuda, Shahi Qilla, Nishtar Town, Airport, Johar Town, Iqbal Town and Samanabad.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 37°C while in Lahore it was 22.4°C and minimum was 13.7°C.