Dr Birbal’s family suspects involvement of injured nurse in killing

In a major development in the murder case of ophthalmologist Dr Birbal Genani in the Garden area, the brother of the slain doctor has raised doubt on the nurse, Quratul Ain, who accompanied the eye specialist in the car at the time of the murder and who was also injured in the shooting.

Police investigators have also detained one of the relatives of the slain doctor’s assistant for his possible involvement in the target killing.

“He [Dr Genani] had no enmity with anyone. It is suspected that Quratul Ain could be involved in the murder of my brother,” claimed the slain doctor’s brother in an FIR that was registered on Saturday, two days after the killing.

The FIR No 69/23 was registered under the sections 302, 324 and 427/34 at the Garden police station on the complaint of Dr Genani’s brother.

The complainant stated that the injured female assistant of Dr Genani might be directly or indirectly involved in his killing. The investigators said they were interrogating the detained person who was a relative of the injured nurse.

The police are also trying to probe the case with the help of CCTV footage and geo-fencing.

The eye specialist was shot dead on Thursday evening while he was on his way home in a car.

He used to pick up Quratul Ain from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and take her to his clinic every morning at 8am. At 12 noon, the nurse left for Jinnah Hospital, but in the evening both of them used to go back home together. On Thursday too, they were returning home as usual when they were targeted on the way.

Dr Genani was 62. The incident took place just before Iftar near Goodluck Hall, Garden. Police said that as they received the information on Thursday, they rushed to the spot where they found a man and a woman lying critically wounded inside a car. The victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment with the help of rescue teams. At the hospital, Dr Genani succumbed to his injuries.

According to initial investigations, armed assailants targeted Dr Genani after following him. They used a 9mm pistol and fired three shots. Two of the bullets hit the eye specialist and the third hit the nurse.

“It is a high-profile case with a major impact and we are investigating the case from different angles,” said District City SSP Arif Aziz while talking to The News on Friday.

“Dr Birbal was a soft target and it is yet to be ascertained who targeted him and why,” the officer said. He added that even this is yet to be ascertained whether the suspects were two or four as footage from CCTV cameras along the route of around 2.5 kilometres from the clinic to the crime scene were being collected.