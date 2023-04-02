Former CJPs harmed sanctity of judiciary, says Ghani

Some former chief justices of Pakistan weakened the state institutions and also harmed the sanctity of judiciary.

Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Saturday while addressing a press conference.

Ghani, who is also the Karachi chapter president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a curse and security threat to the country.

He advised the followers of the PTI not to cause any harm to the country while showing affection for their party chief.

He said Khan was acting upon the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces and the state institutions should be purged of the pro-PTI elements.

Ghani lamented that in the past, a reference had been filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in order to stop him from becoming the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) in the future.

He said that perhaps the incumbent CJP had not noticed the sufferings of Justice Isa in this regard.

He opined that the incumbent CJP should show flexibility in his conduct as a controversial bench should not make decisions about affairs related to national politics.

Responding to a question, Ghani said the Election Commission of Pakistan should have immediately issued the schedule for holding by-polls on vacant seats of Karachi soon after the January 15 local government elections if it wanted the by-elections to be held before the election for the city mayor.

He said the PPP had won all the five union committees in Karachi where recounting of votes had taken place.

Responding to another question, the PPP leader said the previous day an industrialist had chosen a small place for disbursing Zakat and food rations among needy people without even informing in advance the district administration and police.

He said that the stampede that resulted as a consequence was tragic and the donors and philanthropists should not adopt such a method for helping needy people.

Ghani remarked that the Sindh government had been helping out some 7.8 million low-income families by directly transferring Rs2,000 to the bank accounts of each of them for purchasing wheat flour.

Also on the occasion, Liaquat Shahi, who served as the chairman of the CBA of State Bank of Pakistan workers for six years, and his associates announced their decision to join the PPP.

Shahi would contest the upcoming by-election in the UC-3 of Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi on the ticket of the PPP.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the PPP and expressed gratitude to them for their decision to award him the ticket to contest the by-poll.

Sindh PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said the PPP had formed an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for contesting the upcoming by-poll in UC-3. He said the next mayor of Karachi would belong to the PPP.

A day earlier on Friday, Ghani said the PPP had been sincerely serving the residents of Karachi without any discrimination. He was talking to a delegation belonging to Korangi that met him at his office.

The delegation was led by PPP PS-124 President Dr Tahir Khan, and Sindh Council member Naeem Sheikh, Nabi Dad, Shahid Khan and Arif and others.

The labour minister said the PPP had been able to win over the people of Karachi by serving them in the best possible manner. He said the PPP had emerged as the most popular political party in Karachi after the latest local government elections held in the city.