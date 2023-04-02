Maria to lead Pakistan in Olympic Qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday announced the country’s women senior national football team which is set to feature in the Olympics Qualifiers being held in Tajikistan.

As usual, Dubai-based Maria Khan will lead the side while defender Malika-e-Noor will assist her as her deputy. The 22-member national team will fly out of Dubai on Sunday (today).

The team underwent training for a few days in Dubai. The qualifiers Group E will begin on April 5 at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan.

Pakistan will begin their journey with the match against Philippines on April 5. They will play their second game against Hong Kong on April 8, followed by their last group show against hosts Tajikistan on April 11.

Squad: Forwards: Alia Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zahmena Malik. Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani.

Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan.