Rehman axes AFP from PSB Governing Board

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has withdrawn the nomination of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) from the PSB Governing Board with immediate effect.

The decision to withdraw the nomination of the President/secretary AFP from the PSB Board was taken under the constitutional powers conferred under sub-rule 1 (f) and sub rule 3 of the rule 5 of the constitution of the PSB 2022.

The AFP has recently been re-inducted in the PSB Board following its re-structuring. The AFP was the only federation retaining its position on the PSB Board.

It is not yet clear as to which federation will now replace AFP on the PSB Board. The decision is expected within weeks.

Meanwhile, the PSB Board meeting has again been delayed and will now be held on April 7. Early, the Board meeting was scheduled for April 3 but with the recent approval of the National Sports Policy, it will now be held on April 7.

The Board will now consist of Minister in Charge of the administrative Division (Ehsanur Rehman Mazari-President), Secretary of the Administrative Division (Vice President).

Members: President Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent, President Pakistan Cycling Federation, Faratullah Babar and Rashid Malik.

Among other issues the Board meeting would take up the measures regarding almost fifty percent cut on the PSB quarterly instalment by the Finance Division and hence far less resources to invest on athletes and to pay to federations as annual grants. Decisions are expected to be taken to generate revenues of the PSB through different sources.