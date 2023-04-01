Alvi approves withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved withdrawal of the curative review reference and Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) against the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.The president gave the approval on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 48 of the Constitution.

Dr Alvi also signed his power of attorney in favour of Advocate Supreme Court Anees Ahmed Shehzad.