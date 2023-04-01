Alvi approves withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved withdrawal of the curative review reference and Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) against the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.The president gave the approval on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 48 of the Constitution.
Dr Alvi also signed his power of attorney in favour of Advocate Supreme Court Anees Ahmed Shehzad.
ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nazar Hussain Gondal, a prominent political personality of Jhelum, joined the Pakistan People’s...
ISLAMABAD: In yet another Twitter spat, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan...
By Asim YasinISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar, while emphasising the need for a full...
ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday decided to keep unchanged the price of petrol and diesel for the next...
Ag APPISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the United Arab Emirates-based firm Hayat Bio-Tech to...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to...