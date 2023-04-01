Romanian, Indian families found dead crossing into US from Canada

MONTREAL: Six people from two families -- one of Romanian descent with Canadian passports, the other from India -- were found dead in a marsh near the Canada-US border after trying to cross illegally into the United States, police said on Friday.
Their bodies were discovered late on Thursday near a capsized boat belonging to a missing man from the Akwesasne Mohawk community, local deputy police chief Lee-Ann O´Brien told a news conference.
“The six individuals are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent and the other believed to be citizens of India,” she said, adding that they include five adults and one child under the age of three.
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian and European police have busted a drug-trafficking ring that shipped more than 17 tonnes of...
ZAGREB: A small plane crashed during takeoff on Croatia´s northern Adriatic coast on Friday killing two foreigners on...
ATHENS: A Greek rail inspector was detained on Friday, a court official said, as authorities investigate last month´s...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday that the rule of law has kept declining in Hong Kong, where China in 2020...
SEOUL: The grandson of former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan apologised on Friday for a massacre...
ISLAMABAD: Visible cracks have appeared in the “strategic relationship” of the United States and India as the...