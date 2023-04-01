Erdogan embarks on his toughest election test

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan journeyed to the heart of Turkiye´s earthquake disaster zone on Friday to formally kick off the toughest election campaign of his two-decade rule.

One poll released on the first official day of campaigning showed the 69-year-old trailing his secular rival by nearly 10 percentage points in the May 14 presidential and parliamentary vote.

The gap appears to have widened due to seething anger at the government´s response to a massive earthquake in February that claimed more than 50,000 lives and displaced millions. But secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu -- a 74-year-old former civil servant who has never won a national race -- is facing his own problems from an unlikely source.

Kilicdaroglu has cobbled together a six-party alliance that groups politicians with radically different views and the shared goal of defeating Erdogan. The opposition views this as their best chance yet to defeat Erdogan and end his Islamic-rooted party´s control of growing facets of the highly polarised country´s social life.

Turkiye´s worst economic crisis of Erdogan´s era should also boost his rival´s hand. But a last-minute entry of maverick opposition leader Muharrem Ince threatens to upset Kilicdaroglu´s plans.

Ince challenged Erdogan in the last election and refused Kilicdaroglu´s offer to bow out of the race this week. Polls show Ince´s support as small but growing. The opposition fears the 58-year-old will split the anti-Erdogan vote.