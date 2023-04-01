Austria glaciers retreat ‘more than ever’: measurement

VIENNA: Austrian glaciers last year retreated “more than ever”, the country´s Alpine Club said on Friday, as climate change threatens glaciers around the globe.

On average, 89 Austrian glaciers observed by the organisation have become 28.7 metres shorter, compared to 11 metres in 2021, it said in a statement, sounding a “red alert”. “Never before in the history of the Alpine Club´s glacier measurement service, which dates back to 1891, has there been a greater loss of glaciers,” it said.

“The drastic glacier retreat undoubtedly makes the consequences of the anthropogenic massively intensified climate change clear,” it added, warning that glaciers in Austria would disappear at the latest in 2075. It urged the better protection of glaciers in the ski-mad Alpine nation.