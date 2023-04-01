PPP serving Karachiites without any discrimination: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Peoples Party has been sincerely serving the residents of Karachi without any discrimination.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division president, stated this while talking to a delegation belonging to Korangi Town that met him at his office on Friday.The delegation was led by PPP PS-124 President Dr Tahir Khan, and Sindh Council member Naeem Sheikh, Nabi Dad, Shahid Khan and Arif and others, who were also associated with the MQM and now-defunct PSP from Korangi Town, announced joining the PPP.

The labour minister said the PPP had been able to win over the Karachiites by serving them in the best possible manner. He said the PPP had emerged as the most popular political party in Karachi after the latest local government elections held in the city. He reiterated the next mayor of Karachi would belong to his party.

Ghani welcomed the new entrants to the PPP, saying that their decision would strengthen the party in Korangi Town. He said the people of Karachi in the latest local government polls had reposed confidence in the PPP, which would come up to their expectations.He claimed that the PPP would emerge as the sole representative political party of the people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh whenever the next general polls were held.