ISF office-bearers apologise

KOHAT: The deputy president of Insaf Students Federation Karak Wing on Friday tendered an apology for using indecent language against the state institutions.
Umar Mahtab, deputy president of Insaf Students Federation Karak Wing, was arrested after he was seen in social media videos using indecent language against the state institutions. He was accused of inciting people to violence against the state institutions.
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to launch a crackdown against the sellers of...
KARACHI: The Naval Special Operations Training Centre in Bin Qasim, Gharo, held a passing-out ceremony on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Arbab Khizer Hayat, has asked the central leadership of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside the life imprisonment of a man in transgender murder case as the...
LAHORE: A detailed presentation on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given...
PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested eight milkmen and sealed four shops for milk adulteration on...