Saturday April 01, 2023
Peshawar

ISF office-bearers apologise

By Our Correspondent
April 01, 2023

KOHAT: The deputy president of Insaf Students Federation Karak Wing on Friday tendered an apology for using indecent language against the state institutions.

Umar Mahtab, deputy president of Insaf Students Federation Karak Wing, was arrested after he was seen in social media videos using indecent language against the state institutions. He was accused of inciting people to violence against the state institutions.