Challans of 40 serious crime cases submitted in courts

LAHORE: The monitoring teams of Investigation Wing Punjab Police have submitted challans to the courts after completing the investigation of 40 serious crime cases. These cases include dacoity murder, kidnapping for ransom, gang rape, rape of children and women, blind murder and other cases.

According to the details, the suspects involved in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bahawalnagar and throwing acid on the girl in Vehari, four dacoits who killed the security supervisor during a dacoity in DG Khan have been arrested and challans have been submitted to the courts.

Likewise, in different districts of the orovince, challans of eight cases of blind murder, five cases of dacoity-cum-rape and four cases of double murder, 11 cases of abuse, gang rape and seven cases of acid attack on women and one case of kidnapping while four cases of robbery and dacoity have been submitted in the court.