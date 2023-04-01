Tributes paid to academician on retirement

PESHAWAR: Colleagues and students paid glowing tributes to one of the finest academicians and a good administrator at the historic Islamia College University Prof Dr Sareer Badshah on his retirement from service this week.

A small function was arranged at the Department of Management Sciences of the university to pay homage to him on the final day of his service at the great institution. Dr Sareer Badshah retired as a professor and director of Academics and Research of the Islamia College University the other day. His colleagues and students showered flowers on him as he entered the university on the last day of his service. The vice-chancellor, colleagues and students presented him bouquets and souvenirs to make his final day a memorable one.

Dr Sareer Badshah served the great institution for 32 long years. After completion of his MSc in Statistics from Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, he joined the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a lecturer in 1988. After serving for two years, Dr Badshah joined Islamia College as a lecturer in 1990.

He was elevated as an assistant professor in 2003, associate professor in 2010 and professor in 2013. He was made dean faculty of Basic and Social Sciences, Islamia College University in 2017 and later director of Academics and Research.

Everyone was heard speaking well of him at the ceremony. He shared photographs of the farewell on social media and commendation comments flooded his wall from his colleagues, students, friends and all those who had remained in touch with him in any capacity.

The official statement from the department of statistics stated: “We feel incredibly emotional today as we bid farewell to an exceptional human being, teacher, mentor, and leader.

The Department of Management Sciences (DMS) celebrated the career of Dr. Sareer Badshah. His ability to impart knowledge, inspire critical thinking, and encourage students to achieve their full potential is truly remarkable. He has been not only a teacher but also a mentor, a guide, and a friend to all of us.”

Former head of the department of environmental sciences, University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Shafiqur Rahman said: “My dear friend Dr. Sareer Badshah happy retirement from a great institution after a remarkable career as teacher, researcher and administrator. Welcome to the club of retired faculty. Your love and affection for Islamia College remained resolute throughout the career to which I am a witness. You deserve the farewell packed with love, respect and emotions. Best wishes for a relaxing & joyful poet-retirement era.”

Director sports of Islamia College University Mohammad Ali Shah Hoti paid warmest homage to the professor on his retirement. He said that Dr Sareer Bacha was not only a good teacher but a great administrator and a nice human being. He was all supportive of young colleagues. He guided the new comers in the right direction. He served the university and the students very earnestly, he said.