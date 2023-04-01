CS suggests steps to facilitate patients at OPDs

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday stressed the need for working on other models to better facilitate the increasing number of patients at the Outpatient Department (OPDs) of the hospitals so that staff can focus more on the in-patients.

He said this as he visited Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar where he reviewed services at the OPD, Accident and Emergency, Radiology Department, Patient Facilitation Centre and various other wards. The senior officer met the patients and attendants to inquire about the facilities, said a handout.

The chief secretary met the hospital administration and medical staff where he received a briefing on the facilities provided in the hospital, development issues and financial resources and constraints.

Peshawar Division Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan, Hospital Director Dr. Shahzad Faisal, MTI-HMC Medical Director Prof. Dr. Shahzad Akbar, Nursing Director Awal Khan, Finance Director and other officials were present.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction with the facilities and care provided to the patients in the hospital. He said both the hospital and the patients are benefiting from the Institution Based Practice.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said measures would be taken to overcome the challenges faced by the hospital due to financial difficulties, the non-opening of Letters of Credit and the matter will be taken up with federal institutions. He discussed matters related to the demands of doctors and said that efforts should be made to solve the problems of both doctors and patients on a priority basis.