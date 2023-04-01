 
Peshawar

Police register cases against women

By Bureau report
April 01, 2023

PESHAWAR: Cases were registered against a number of women for protesting on Kohat Road for not receiving free flour. It was learnt that a number of people including around 15 women had blocked Kohat Road against the high prices of the wheat flour and not receiving free bags of the staple. The road was later opened.