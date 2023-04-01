Police register cases against women

PESHAWAR: Cases were registered against a number of women for protesting on Kohat Road for not receiving free flour. It was learnt that a number of people including around 15 women had blocked Kohat Road against the high prices of the wheat flour and not receiving free bags of the staple. The road was later opened.
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to launch a crackdown against the sellers of...
KARACHI: The Naval Special Operations Training Centre in Bin Qasim, Gharo, held a passing-out ceremony on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Arbab Khizer Hayat, has asked the central leadership of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside the life imprisonment of a man in transgender murder case as the...
LAHORE: A detailed presentation on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given...
PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested eight milkmen and sealed four shops for milk adulteration on...