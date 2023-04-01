JI rally asks govt to give subsidy on wheat

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest rally to demand the government to give a subsidy on wheat instead of distributing free flour.
“We can’t allow the government to disgrace men and women in long queues. And if the government is sincere in addressing people’s financial problems, it should convert this scheme into a subsidy,” Dr Tariq Shirazi, the district head of JI told the rally, here.
The rally, which was started from outside JI secretariat, culminated at the Khatm-i-Nabowwat Chowk after marching through different roads.Holding banners and placards, the protesters marched through Abbottabad and Kashmir roads and raised slogans against the government.
Dr Shirazi said no such mechanism was evolved for distribution of free wheat flour. The JI leader said that his party would launch an agitation against the government if it didn’t roll back this free wheat flour distribution scheme,” Dr Shirazi said.He said that the government also wanted to divert the public’s attention from economic and political crises.
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to launch a crackdown against the sellers of...
KARACHI: The Naval Special Operations Training Centre in Bin Qasim, Gharo, held a passing-out ceremony on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Arbab Khizer Hayat, has asked the central leadership of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside the life imprisonment of a man in transgender murder case as the...
LAHORE: A detailed presentation on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given...
PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested eight milkmen and sealed four shops for milk adulteration on...