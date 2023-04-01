JI rally asks govt to give subsidy on wheat

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest rally to demand the government to give a subsidy on wheat instead of distributing free flour.

“We can’t allow the government to disgrace men and women in long queues. And if the government is sincere in addressing people’s financial problems, it should convert this scheme into a subsidy,” Dr Tariq Shirazi, the district head of JI told the rally, here.

The rally, which was started from outside JI secretariat, culminated at the Khatm-i-Nabowwat Chowk after marching through different roads.Holding banners and placards, the protesters marched through Abbottabad and Kashmir roads and raised slogans against the government.

Dr Shirazi said no such mechanism was evolved for distribution of free wheat flour. The JI leader said that his party would launch an agitation against the government if it didn’t roll back this free wheat flour distribution scheme,” Dr Shirazi said.He said that the government also wanted to divert the public’s attention from economic and political crises.