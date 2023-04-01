12 new corona cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Twelve new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Friday.

The number of people who have died of Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 6376 so far, the official informed. He added that the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtun- khwa has reached 2,25,231.

He said that nine people had recovered from the disease in Khyber Pakhtun- khwa and with this, the total number of recoveries reached 2,18,781. The number of people who died of coronavirus in Peshawar is 3153, the health official said.

With two fresh cases of coronavirus in Peshawar, the total number of cases in the provincial capital have reached 85,481. He said a total of 109 Corona tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 20 hours.