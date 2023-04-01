LG reps for just distribution of free flour in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Friday demanded the government to ensure fair distribution of free wheat flour in the district.

“We don’t accept unfair distribution of wheat flour in the district as deserving families in most of the village and neighbourhood councils are still without this relief,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of village council, told reporters.

A group of village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen met with the deputy commissioner and district food controller earlier in the day and apprised them of the unjust distribution of free wheat flour in the district.

Another village council chairman, Malik Mumtaz said that they would never accept the unfair distribution of wheat flour anywhere in the district.“Deserving families in far-off village councils, even in neighbourhood councils, are without free wheat flour,” he added.

He said that the workers of political parties were also directly involved in the distribution which raised questions about fair distribution.Another chairman, Asif Khan said that the government should get the local government’s representatives on board in the distribution of free wheat.

Chairman Shahzada Khan said that political interference should be brought to an end for fair distribution at the village council level.The chairmen, including Amir Khan, Naveed Tanoli, Usman Khalid and Abdul Qayyum, demanded to increase the existing points at village and neighbourhood councils.