EDB signs MoU with PIDE

Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed here between Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The PIDE was represented by its Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem ul Haque and EDB by its Chairperson Almas Hyder. The MoU seeks to promote cooperation in research activities between two institutes.

The need to cooperate to achieve the mutually beneficial goal of promoting research and development of the engineering industry, serving critical decisions and policymakers of the country with credible research-based analysis is acknowledged by the MoU.

The MoU document covers formal collaboration on areas of mutual research interest leading to the development of Pakistan’s engineering goods and services sector on modern lines.

Speaking at the event, Dr Haque stressed the need to map out and determine the contribution of the engineering industry to the economy in terms of GDP share, investment, employment generation and identification of top performers.

There is also a need to understand why firms do not grow and why they are not exporting, he observed. Hyder said the MoU with PIDE would give the EDB an edge when proposing policy interventions for development of the engineering industry as these would be based on updated information regarding the current state of the industry. Research and policy go hand in hand, and the industry needs to be mapped out more, he concluded.