Alumni support for varsity praised

LAHORE:LUMS hosted a series of events for existing and prospective donors and alumni in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Lahore to recognise and appreciate their unwavering support over the years.

According to a press release, prominent business leaders, philanthropists, and LUMS alumni attended these events. The university's senior leadership, including the Pro-Chancellor, Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector, Shahid Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad, Provost, Dr Tariq Jadoon, Ms Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Advancement, and Mohammad Ali Khan, Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives, were present to lead and host these events.

LUMS shared its strategic vision to build on achievements in research, pedagogy, and community outreach and presented opportunities for more students to access quality education at LUMS through platform learning.