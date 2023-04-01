Policy for pharmacists’ betterment stressed

LAHORE:Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram on Friday said that a policy framework needed to be created for the betterment of pharmacists.
The minister said this in a meeting with the newly-elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education here. The minister congratulated the newly-elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association.
He said that regular on-the-job training would be conducted according to the modern requirements of pharmacists. He said that a poison control centre would also be established in the province.He informed that recommendations were sought from Pakistan Pharmacists Association for digitalisation and revamping of Pharmacy Council.
LAHORE:Punjab Governor/Chancellor Baligh ur Rehman has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Punjab...
LAHORE:A five-day training on “Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling” concluded at city campus of the...
Lahore:Labour Welfare Punjab DG Capt Arshad Manzoor visited Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate for inspection of Fair...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has expressed his condolence on the death of...