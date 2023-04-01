Two youths who left body in hospital arrested

LAHORE:Two youths, who had escaped after leaving the body of a 25-year-old girl in the hospital in Nishtar Colony a day ago, were arrested.

The victim identified as 'A' was a resident of Makkah Colony, Gulberg III. The victim and the accused were friends. The victim was patient of asthma. The accused were taking the girl to the hospital after her condition deteriorated due to excessive use of drugs, but she died on the way. The police registered a case against the accused Atif and Ali Murtaza and handed them over to the investigation wing.

found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Bhola Peer Darbar in Harbanspura on Friday. The victim was identified as Imtiaz Ali of Harbanspura. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth was found dead near the Rasulpura graveyard in the Nawab Town police area on Friday. Some locals found the body on a heap of garbage. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Dept responded to 963 road traffic accidents in all districts during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 998 were injured. Out of this, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 457 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.