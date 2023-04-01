Matric exams start across Punjab today

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood while addressing a press conference has said that in order to make the examination system transparent, a control room has been established in the Department for Secondary School Annual Examination 2023 starting across Punjab on Saturday (today).

Flanked by HED Additional Secretary (Boards) Mahboob Ahmad, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali, Secretary HED further said that 2606,070 candidates would appear in Secondary School (Matric) Annual Examination 2023 across all the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) and added strict monitoring of all examination centres would be done on daily basis.

Javed Akhtar further said that any lapse in fair and transparent conduct of the examination would not be tolerated and Chairmen of all BISEs will provide reports on daily basis. He further said that strict action will be taken against booti mafia and for this purpose DCs and DPOs have been mandated for monitoring and security of examination centres. He said that papers should be distributed at all examination centres on time as per date sheet.

He said all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conducting of exam. Around 2,606,070 candidates, including 1,235,951 girls and 1,370,119 boys will appear in the annual exam. As many as 4,010 examination centres have been established for the convenience of the candidates while 33,579 teachers will perform duties in these examination centres. Around 4,039 superintendents, 4,340 deputy superintendents and 25,200 supervisors have been appointed for exam duties, he added.

Javed Akhtar also instructed all the chairmen that any negligence and carelessness regarding the examinations will not be tolerated. He added that disreputable and unqualified teachers should not be given duty at any examination centre. He said that no examination staff and candidates should use mobile phones during the examination otherwise strict action will be taken.