PPP serving Karachiites without discrimination: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Peoples Party has been sincerely serving the residents of Karachi without any discrimination.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division president, stated this while talking to a delegation belonging to Korangi Town that met him at his office on Friday. The delegation was led by PPP PS-124 President Dr Tahir Khan, and Sindh Council member Naeem Sheikh, Nabi Dad, Shahid Khan and Arif and others, who were also associated with the MQM and now-defunct PSP from Korangi Town, announced joining the PPP.

Ghani said the PPP had been able to win over the Karachiites by serving them in the best possible manner. He said the PPP had emerged as the most popular political party in Karachi after the latest local government elections held in the city.