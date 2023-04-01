Video shows uniformed police personnel kept filming teenager shot by informer in Golimar

A video recorded by a citizen on his mobile phone in a case pertaining to the shooting of a teenage boy by a police informer in Golimar area a couple of days ago has made another startling disclosure that police personnel in uniform were equally responsible in the shooting as instead of arresting police informer Safdar for shooting the boy and taking the injured to a hospital, they were just standing and making a video.

The News has obtained the video made by the citizen, which shows the injured student, Ayan, writhing on the road after the shooting while uniformed police personnel are just standing with the shooter who belonged to a private party of the Rizvia SHO.

The fact that the cops did not rush to shift the teenager to a hospital and stood there casually making a video shows the height of their indifference to the life of the innocent student.

The video also shows one police mobile approaching the crime scene. The suspect, Safdar, alias Shoaib, can also be seen with cops wearing a red cap, which raises the question who gave permission to a private person to fire in the presence of police officials and why the cops did not arrest him for shooting and injuring Ayan.

“Instead of arresting him [Safdar] on the spot, they hid his identity while the police high-ups have just suspended the SHO,” a family member of Ayan said. “The police personnel in uniform are equally responsible as the informer and two more private persons were with them at the time when the incident occurred but neither did they stop them nor did they arrest them. Instead of taking action against them, police tried to save them by trying to portray them as police officials.”

When The News asked District Central SSP Maroof Usman whether action would be taken against the cops who did not act against the shooter, he replied that the inquiry committee formed by the West DIG would definitely take the new video into account and take action accordingly.

Safdar, who had shot the 15-year-old teenager, was earlier stated to be a policeman in plainclothes. He has been arrested along with his companion Faraz who was with him at the time of the incident. Their another companion, Ali, is also yet to be arrested.

The arrested suspect is said to be working as a police informer for a long time. He was there along with two more private persons of a special party of the SHO at the time when the incident occurred.

The family registered a case against Safdar and his two companions belonging to the private party of Rizvia SHO Waqar Qaiser. An FIR No 128/23 under the section 327/34 was registered at the Rizvia police station on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle, Noman, son of Ikramuddin.

The complainant stated in the FIR that a private person who had now been identified as Safdar opened fire on his nephew. “He fired at least three shots, critically injuring my nephew,” reads the FIR. “Instead of taking him to the hospital, they continued to make his video on mobile phones.”

Suspect remanded

A court has remanded the key suspect in the Golimar shooting incident into police custody for questioning, adds our correspondent.

Safdar, said to be a police informer, was detained after he allegedly shot and critically wounded a student, Ayan, 15, for not stopping his motorcycle at a police check post within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station on March 29.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate (Central) and requested for grant of his 14-day physical remand in police custody for investigation.

The IO stated that the suspect along with his two fleeing accomplices had allegedly shot and injured the victim at a police check post. He said the suspect's custody was required for interrogation about his accomplices and completion of the investigation.

The magistrate, however, granted a four-day police remand of the suspect with a direction to the IO to produce him on the next date of hearing along with an investigation report. An FIR has been registered under the sections 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Rizvia police station.