Provide flour to elderly on priority, orders CM

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour distribution centres at Bahawalpur Thursday, inspected centres being established at Government College of Technology and Government Abbasia High School.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from people about arrangements being made at the centres and provision of free flour. He talked with men and women standing in the queues, listened to their problems and issued orders on the spot for quick resolution of their complaints. He urged the citizens to get themselves registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme. He inspected flour distribution process among the deserving persons.

Mohsin Naqvi himself got the verification of CNICs of few men and women with regard to their eligibility and directed the officials concerned to provide flour to the citizens at the earliest. He directed that there should not be any undue waiting for the citizens at the centres, adding that the elderly citizens should be provided flour on priority basis. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he felt pleased over seeing nice arrangements being made at the centres in Bahawalpur. People are getting flour bags on their turns by standing in the queues.

The CM underscored that issues relating to the verification process were being resolved jointly with NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the people were getting relief through this historic package of the Federal and the Punjab government, adding that situation has significantly improved owing to continuous monitoring process. Commissioner Bahawalpur division, RPO Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Bahawalpur were also present on the occasion.

BAHAWAL VICTORIA HOSPITAL: Caretaker chief minister visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital, inspected the emergency ward, cardiac centre and other wards. He inquired after the patients and asked them about provision of free medicines and treatment facilities being provided to them in the hospital. Few made complaints about non-provision of free medicines. Mohsin Naqvi ordered the administration to redress their grievances forthwith and asserted that the patients should be given free medicines and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed that every patient should be given complete attention and should be provided excellent treatment. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that further steps would be taken for the provision of medical facilities in the hospital.

20M FLOUR BAGS DISTRIBUTED: Under the joint Ramazan package initiated by the prime minister and the Punjab government, 20 million bags of free flour were distributed to deserving citizens on the 10th day of the programme. Around 31 lakh bags of flour were distributed in the Lahore division, approximately 3 million in the Bahawalpur division, around 26.30 lakh flour bags in the Dera Ghazi Khan division, roughly 23 lakh flour bags in the Gujranwala division, 24.60 lakh bags in Faisalabad division, 22.40 lakh in Multan division, approximately 18lakh bags in Sargodha division, 13.35 lakh bags in the Sahiwal division, and 11.10 lakh bags were distributed in the Rawalpindi division.

The CM congratulated the staff working at the flour distribution centres and acknowledged that the administration and the police were working jointly to ensure the success of this initiative.

Moreover, Punjab Information Technology Board and other departmental staff are working tirelessly to facilitate the distribution process, he noted. On behalf of the Punjab government, the CM paid tribute to the staff of the administration, police, PITB, and other departments and appreciated their unwavering commitment towards this noble cause. He applauded the efficient arrangements in place despite the significant influx of people.