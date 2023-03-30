Minister inspects flour distribution points

LAHORE: Minister for Information Aamir Mir visited three free flour distribution points of Shalamar Town - Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Siddique Palace Marquee, and Taj Palace Asim Town - to review the facilities being provided to the citizens by the Punjab government.
He ordered a separate queue at Harbanspura free flour distribution point for elder people and women accompanied by children. The administration was also instructed to eliminate queues from the main road to protect them from the sun. He said that arrangements should be made for the queues and seating of the beneficiaries at a safe place away from the road. Amir Mir reprimanded the in-charge for poor arrangements at the Siddique Palace and directed Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Town to appoint someone afresh.
Caretaker minister directed for immediately establishing information counters at entry points of centres, and also directed increasing the number of government staff at the free flour points for better management. The government employees should perform their duties sincerely and treat the beneficiaries with utmost kindness, the caretaker minister for Information said.
Amir Mir clarified that negligence of official duty or mistreatment of free flour beneficiaries will not be tolerated. He also said that, starting from today, the government is providing 2 bags of 10 kg flour to the beneficiaries so that the people can get better relief in this time of inflation.
LAHORE: Provincial Secretary for Industries and Trade Ehsan Bhatta visited the model bazaar of Sabzazar to assess the...
LAHORE: The vice-chancellor of Cairo University, Egypt, has said that Egyptian universities intend to collaborate with...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday. CCPO said that PSCA's cameras' face...
LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore held orderly room and announced various punishments to those found guilty.He sought the...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Industry and Commerce/In-charge of Free Flour Scheme Faisalabad Division SM Tanveer...
LAHORE: Body of a 25-year-old youth was found near Gulshan Park, Awan Town, Multan Road, on Wednesday. The victim was...