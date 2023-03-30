LDA plans mega projects to resolve traffic issues

LAHORE: In order to resolve traffic issues in the City, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to start several mega projects in the provincial capital.



In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa in which various development projects were discussed. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan, Director DG Headquarters, Project Directors, and officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed Khan and Project Director concerned gave a briefing to the DG on the upcoming projects. The LDA designed a signal free project from Gulberg to Defense Moree in which a two-lane flyover will also be constructed on Chowk Defense and a two-lane underpass will be constructed at Cavalry Chowk. Remodelling of Defense Moree will also be done under this project. The DG reviewed the project of construction of underpass on Bedian Road and upgrade of Nawaz Sharif Interchange on Ring Road. He took a detailed briefing on the issues related to Multi Level Flyover project started at Shahdara. The ongoing development work around PKLI was also reviewed and the DG said that these projects will solve traffic problems.