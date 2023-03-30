Israel launches new spy satellite

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched a new spy satellite with advanced imaging capabilities early on Wednesday, the defence ministry said. The Ofek-13 military satellite was launched into orbit at 02:10 am (2310 GMT) from a site in central Israel, the ministry said.
“The ´Ofek 13´ is the most advanced of its kind with unique radar observation capabilities and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility,” IAI chief Boaz Levy said in the same statement.
PARIS: Billionaire mogul Elon Musk and a range of experts called on Wednesday for a pause in the development of...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president vowed on Wednesday there would be “no impunity” for those found responsible for...
LOS ANGELES: Omar Buddakey emerges from a nondescript building in Los Angeles with a joint in his hand.Five years...
NEW DELHI: India announced on Wednesday the birth of four cubs to one of the cheetahs that were relocated from...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and will require “a few days of...
WASHINGTON: US senators advanced cross-party legislation on Wednesday to repeal authorizations for the wars in Iraq --...