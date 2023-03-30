Israel launches new spy satellite

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched a new spy satellite with advanced imaging capabilities early on Wednesday, the defence ministry said. The Ofek-13 military satellite was launched into orbit at 02:10 am (2310 GMT) from a site in central Israel, the ministry said.

“The ´Ofek 13´ is the most advanced of its kind with unique radar observation capabilities and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility,” IAI chief Boaz Levy said in the same statement.