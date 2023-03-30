Key member of pope’s sex abuse commission quits

VATICAN CNITY: The most influential member of a Vatican commission on tackling clerical sex abuse has quit, its leader said on Wednesday, in the latest blow to a papal advisory body dogged by controversy.

Hans Zollner, the public face of Pope Francis´s efforts to tackle the global paedophilia scandal, has resigned due to a heavy workload, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors said.

“The commission has been informed that Father Hans Zollner has asked to be relieved of his duties as a member,” US Cardinal Sean O´Malley, the commission´s head, said in a statement.