Key member of pope’s sex abuse commission quits

VATICAN CNITY: The most influential member of a Vatican commission on tackling clerical sex abuse has quit, its leader said on Wednesday, in the latest blow to a papal advisory body dogged by controversy.
Hans Zollner, the public face of Pope Francis´s efforts to tackle the global paedophilia scandal, has resigned due to a heavy workload, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors said.
“The commission has been informed that Father Hans Zollner has asked to be relieved of his duties as a member,” US Cardinal Sean O´Malley, the commission´s head, said in a statement.
