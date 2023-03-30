 
close
Thursday March 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Greece extends residency rights for migrant children

By AFP
March 30, 2023

ATHENS: Greece on Wednesday approved a law extending the duration of residence permits for migrant children born and raised in the country.

Second-generation migrants born in Greece are now entitled to receive 10-year residency permits, up from a maximum of five years previously, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told parliament. The same rights will apply to non-EU nationals who have completed six years of Greek school prior to the age of 23, he said.