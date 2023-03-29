ACE summons Buzdar in land grabbing case

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has been summoned on March 30 by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, on the charge of building the Buzdar House on government land.
The ACE alleged that Buzdar illegally occupied the government land worth crores of rupees in Fort Munro and constructed the 2-Kanal Buzdar House.
He misused his authority and usurped the land with the connivance of Finance Department.
The ACE also summoned Finance Department officials along with relevant records.
The ACE had summoned former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema for investigations into a property case on March 25 and 28, but he did not appear.
