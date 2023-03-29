Four cops escorting Chinese team injured in accident

NOWSHERA: Four cops of a police mobile van escorting a Chinese team sustained injuries when their vehicle met with an accident on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway on Tuesday.

According to details, the police were providing security to the Chinese team working on the Special Economic and Industrial Zone in Rashakai, a project implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The cops were escorting the Chinese team to Mardan from Karnal Sher Interchange when the tyre of the mobile van burst out near Wali Interchange and the vehicle started somersaulting on the motorway.

As a result, four cops identified as Khanuddin, Diyar Khan, Driver Hafeez and Muhammad Alam sustained serious injuries.The injured were rushed to the Mardan Medical Complex and Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera where their condition was stated to be stable.The Chinese team remained unharmed and was safely taken to Mardan.