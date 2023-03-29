Stalled Pentagon nominations will harm military readiness: Austin

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Pentagon nominations being stalled in the Senate over opposition to the military´s abortion policy will impact the readiness of American forces.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, said last month that he would seek to hold up Defence Department nominees who require Senate approval due to the Pentagon´s decision to assist troops who have to travel to receive reproductive health care.

“The effects are absolutely critical in terms of... the impact on the force,” Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee of the stalled nominations. “Not approving the recommendation for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be.” Between the Ukraine conflict, an aggressive China and Iran-backed forces attacking US troops in Syria.