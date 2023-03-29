Stalled Pentagon nominations will harm military readiness: Austin

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Pentagon nominations being stalled in the Senate over opposition to the military´s abortion policy will impact the readiness of American forces.
Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, said last month that he would seek to hold up Defence Department nominees who require Senate approval due to the Pentagon´s decision to assist troops who have to travel to receive reproductive health care.
“The effects are absolutely critical in terms of... the impact on the force,” Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee of the stalled nominations. “Not approving the recommendation for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be.” Between the Ukraine conflict, an aggressive China and Iran-backed forces attacking US troops in Syria.
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it is no longer recommending additional Covid-19 vaccine booster...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two cousins of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the...
ATHENS: Greek police told AFP on Tuesday they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron´s personal ratings are approaching their lowest recorded level over his...
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded what he called the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call...
GENEVA: Hundreds of thousands of workers in Turkiye and Syria have lost their livelihoods due to the earthquake, the...