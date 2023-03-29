39 migrants dead in Mexico detention centre fire

CIUDAD JUAIREZ, Mexico: A fire started by migrants protesting against their expected deportation killed at least 39 people at a Mexican immigration detention centre near the US border, authorities said on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances. An AFP journalist saw forensic personnel remove a dozen bodies from the INM´s parking lot, where several other bodies were laid and covered with blankets. At least 39 immigrants were killed and 29 were injured, according to the INM, which said the center housed 68 adult males from Central and South America.