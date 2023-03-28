Joint session of Parliament: Govt, opposition exchange accusations

ISLAMABAD: The leader of the opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim on Monday maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not want anarchy rather elections in the country as per directives given by the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking at joint sitting of the Parliament, the PTI parliamentarian also asked the government to take threats to life of his party’s chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. “As to why it happens that there are life threats to a Pakistani leader who become popular,” he said while referring to assassination of two ex-prime ministers Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto.

The PTI parliamentarian also came harsh on the ECP for delaying April 30 elections in Punjab when the nation was celebrating Pakistan Day on March 23. “Such historic days are celebrated with national enthusiasm but on that day, the ECP decided to postpone April 30 polls,” he said.

The joint session was summoned to debate national issues like law and order situation, menace of terrorism, economic crisis and respect to institutions but the same turned into exchange of verbal accusations and criticism from both sides. The JUIF parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Maulana Asad Mahmood responded to views of PTI parliamentarian.

The PTI senators led by Dr Shahzad Wasim also resorted to sloganeering the House as they shouted ‘Zulm kay zabtay hum nai mantay’ and ‘Lathi goli ki Sarkar nai chalay gi’. In response, the parliamentarians from government side raised slogan of ‘Ghari Chor’ which further tense atmosphere in the House.

Dr Shahzad Wasim said that elections bring political stability and political stability results in economic stability in the country. “Those who are escaping from elections talk about anarchy but those wants elections desire peace in the country,” he said.

In tit for tat response, the JUIF parliamentary leader Asad Mahmood said that president, then prime minister and speaker of the National Assembly should have been tried under Article 6 of the Constitution for dissolution of lower house of the Parliament.

Asad Mahmood said that Jewish lobbies have been raising voice for Imran Khan and his party. “Zalmay Khalilzad and other American leaders who also tweet for Israel and Jews are also sending twitters to lobby for Imran Khan but their support will never help you,” he said.

He maintained that they would not allow promotion of foreign agenda in Pakistan saying that they curse on the government which is formed with support of the United States and Jewish lobbies. “Tweets of Jewish lobby in support of Imran Khan have proved that he has been acting on an international agenda which cannot be used against the country,” he said, adding Imran was never ashamed of meeting Zalmay Khalilzad at Banigala.

He also came harsh on Imran Khan on presenting different narratives saying that the PTI leader was doing his politics while taking shelter behind fake and fabricated narratives. “Sometimes Imran Khan says his government was toppled by the establishment and on some occasions, he points fingers at American,” he said.

The JUIF leader said that the establishment had regretted support Imran Khan in 2018 elections and they also felt that Imran Khan Government miserably failed to deliver. He told Imran Khan that he should stop thinking about coming into power again and he would have to struggle for another 46 years to achieve his objectives. “Imran Khan wants his own Army Chief, Chief Justice and DG ISI,” he said as the PTI parliamentarian most of them senators continued to protest remarks against PTI Chairman.

Asad Mahmood asked PTI leadership to learn principles of Riasat-e-Madina from them challenging them to hold successful public meeting without music. Asad Mahmood said that Jewish lobbies were supporting Imran Khan so that he comes into power and his government recognises Israel. He also alleged that Imran Khan would also not be able get ‘Qadianis’ declared as Muslims.

He said that since assuming charge of Ministry of Communication, he reopened one thousand post offices closed down by his predecessor Murad Saeed, brought down deficit from Rs4.5 billion to Rs2.5 billion. As the uproar in the House continued during speech of the JUIF member, the Speaker announced to adjourn proceedings of the joint session till April 10.