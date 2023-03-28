Officials involved in supply of poor-quality wheat to be penalised

LAHORE: Food Department Punjab is ensuring availability of quality free wheat flour to citizens and steps are underway against responsible officials for the supply of poor quality imported wheat.

According to a spokesperson for the Food Department, in view of complaints, the Punjab Food Department has formed a committee in connection with the grinding of defective wheat. The Food Department has never allowed any type of defective wheat to be grinded and it will not allow in future and is committed to providing high quality wheat flour to the people, the spokesman maintained. According to the spokesperson, the complaint received regarding the quality of wheat is being fully investigated, it is clear that no compromise is being made on the quality of wheat flour. In this regard, the Food Department has began a campaign to take samples of wheat flour and got it tested from the laboratory in the whole province so that the quality of flour, especially the quality of Ramazan package flour can be maintained.

Laboratory reports are generally satisfactory. The spokesperson maintained apart from this, there is a clear instructions to all the flour mills by the Secretary Food that there will be no compromise on the quality of wheat flour. Wherever the complaint of quality or weight complaint arose ,the department took immediate action and implemented the action. As far as the presence or supply of defective wheat is concerned, an investigation has been initiated by the orders of Secretary Food Punjab.