Public welfare top priority: governor

LAHORE: A delegation led by former MPA Haji Nasir Mehmood from Gujarat called on Governor Balighur Rehman here on Monday at Governor’s House.

The delegation included former MPA Haji Imran, former MPA from Gujranwala, Chaudhry M Iqbal Gujjar and others. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that public welfare is the top priority of the government for which all resources are being utilised. He said that the prime minister's initiative to distribute free flour under the Ramazan package to the poor is commendable. The governor said that the country is currently faced with various challenges and the government is making sincere efforts to overcome these challenges. He asked the former provincial members to continue their journey of service by staying in touch with the people.