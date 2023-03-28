Flour price up by Rs10 per kg

LAHORE: Atta Chakki owners have hacked up price of whole wheat flour by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 170 per kg. According to the Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association, the price of wheat in the open market has crossed Rs5,000 mark. That is why they are compelled to increase price of flour. The new price of flour has been implemented immediately, it said.
