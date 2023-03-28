Greek train tragedy suspect freed on bail

ATHENS: A Greek rail official charged over the country´s worst train disaster, which left 57 dead last month, was released on bail on Monday, his lawyer said.

The man, a stationmaster whose name has not been given by judicial officials, was released after posting bail of 10,000 euros ($10,780) and must report to his local police station twice a month, his lawyer Sotiria Hatzidimitriou told reporters in the city of Larissa. He faces charges including endangering transport safety and negligent homicide, which carry a potential life sentence.