Greek train tragedy suspect freed on bail

ATHENS: A Greek rail official charged over the country´s worst train disaster, which left 57 dead last month, was released on bail on Monday, his lawyer said.
The man, a stationmaster whose name has not been given by judicial officials, was released after posting bail of 10,000 euros ($10,780) and must report to his local police station twice a month, his lawyer Sotiria Hatzidimitriou told reporters in the city of Larissa. He faces charges including endangering transport safety and negligent homicide, which carry a potential life sentence.
KIKWIT, DR Congo: At least 14 people have been killed in western Democratic Republic of Congo, including 12 villagers...
STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s military said on Monday it was banning staff members from using Chinese-owned TikTok on work...
ISLAMABAD: The Yemeni government on Monday said the Houthi militia’s attack on Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan in the...
MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Monday requested a two-year jail term for a single father accused of “discrediting”...
TAIBARA, Spain: Walking through the charred remains of the forested hillsides of Sierra de la Culebra that were...
PARIS: Scientists said on Monday they have discovered water inside tiny beads of glass scattered across the Moon,...