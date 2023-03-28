Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in western Indonesia

PEUREULAK, Indonesia: At least 184 Rohingya refugees, including many women and children, landed in Indonesia´s westernmost province on Monday, officials said, after they were dropped at sea by boat and made to swim ashore.
Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in poor-quality boats, in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. Locals in the East Aceh town of Peureulak alerted police on Monday morning after discovering the group that officials said included 94 men, 70 women and 20 children.
