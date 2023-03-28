Guard killed in gun attack on Albanian TV channel

TIRANA: A security guard was killed in a gun attack on Albania´s largest broadcaster early on Monday, with the country´s premier calling the assault on the media outlet “worrying”.
The 60-year-old guard was in a booth outside the Top Channel headquarters in the capital Tirana when he was hit by a burst of gunfire from a passing SUV. The police gave no motive for the attack, saying “the investigation is ongoing”. The SUV was found hours later on the side of the road approximately 40-km away from the scene of the attack, where it had been set on fire.
