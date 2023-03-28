Kazakhstan ruling party takes majority of seats in snap vote

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan´s ruling party secured nearly two-thirds of seats in the Central Asian country´s parliament, according to final election results published on Monday.

The snap vote held earlier this month in the vast ex-Soviet country was called by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he moved to turn the page after deadly riots last year. A new system was introduced for this election, with 69 deputies -- out of the 98 in the Majilis, the lower house of parliament -- elected by proportional representation.

The other 29 were elected by the first-past-the-post system with independent candidates on the ballot for the first time in nearly two decades. Deputies of the ruling Amanat party will take 62 seats in the Majilis, according to Kazakhstan´s Election Commission. A total of six parties will be represented in parliament compared to three in the current one, but opposition parties were barred from the vote.