Iraq cancels TV show for insulting tribal sheikhs

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s media regulator has ordered the cancellation of a Ramazan television series accused of portraying the country´s tribal leaders as salacious despots, following anger from politicians and local chiefs.

After only three episodes, the Communications and Media Commission ordered private channel UTV to stop broadcasting “Al-Kasser” (“The Predator”), with the regulator saying in a statement on Sunday it would work to stop anyone “seeking to undermine social stability”.

Tribal culture permeates daily life in Iraq, particularly in the southern regions, with the judgement of local sheikhs often sought to resolve disputes -- including arguments over land and marital issues.

The series had been criticised for its depiction of tribal leaders as backward tyrants, abusive of their power and obsessed with women, with parliamentarian Mustafa Sanad describing it as “an offence” to society in southern Iraq.