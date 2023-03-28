Aqil urges Centre to hand over sports facilities to KP

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Olympic Association president Aqil Shah Monday called on the federal government to hand over all the sports facilities in the KP to the provincial government as per the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

While speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Aqil said that the former government’s decision to ban departmental sports damaged the base of every sport in the country.The fresh decision taken by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to introduce a cut in the sports federations’ budget would further damage sports sector in the country.

“We have come to know that the ministry and the PSB have imposed a 50 percent cut on the federations’ grants as well as on upgradation of sports infrastructure that also includes providing facilities to the athletes. Furthermore, they have decided to charge the federations or athletes for the facility they use.

The PSB is also planning to establish Election Commission and adjudicators which would be taking away sufficient amount in form of salary and perks and privileges, leaving nothing for the athletes and federations. I would request the federal government to hand over all the sports facilities falling within the province to the provincial government so that athletes could use these facilities free of cost.”

Aqil added that according to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provinces have all the constitutional powers to take over sports facilities falling in their jurisdiction. “No federation has enough sources to pay huge amount for the teams and players’ training and organise competitions.

I admit that the country is witnessing financial crunch times but instead of promoting sports, such measures would discourage all those putting in their efforts to promote Olympic sports. We will not accept any Election Commission or adjudicators. Such Commission have no legal value in the IOC Charter.

The POA or any federation following the international body’s rules will not accept such commissions. The formation of such a commission will only complicate things further.” Aqil also came hard on the work carried out to install hockey turf at the Lala Ayub Stadium.

“The hockey turf installed at the Lala Ayub Stadium by the PSB is not according to the international requirements and standard. It was surprising to see the civil work being carried out after laying of turf. It should have been the other way around.”