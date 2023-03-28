‘Means everything’ as Sciver-Brunt leads Mumbai to WPL title

MUMBAI: England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt on Sunday hailed the “special group of girls” of Mumbai Indians after her unbeaten 60 powered them to a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai restricted Delhi to 131-9, a total they overhauled with three balls to spare at their Brabourne Stadium home after a key 72-run third-wicket stand between Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37).

Kaur was run out in the 17th over but Sciver-Brunt raised her third half-century of the tournament to anchor the team home with Amelia Kerr, who made 14 not out, for company in an unbeaten stand of 39.

Sciver-Brunt hit the winning boundary as the Mumbai dugout erupted in celebrations as the women added to the record five IPL crowns of the men’s team for the franchise owned by Nita Ambani, wife of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

“It (the win) means everything. At the start of the competition I didn’t know what to expect,” player of the match Sciver-Brunt said. “Coming together with a special group of girls with the Mumbai Indians, really special to be standing here.” Kaur said: “It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when will the WPL come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud.”