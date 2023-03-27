Punjab police get Hassaan Niazi’s transit remand

QUETTA: A judicial magistrate’s court in Quetta on Sunday handed over Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, to Punjab police on a seven-day transitory remand.

The Punjab police had reached Quetta to take Hasan Niazi into custody in an attempted murder case registered against him at Lahore’s Race Course police station.

Niazi had been arrested by the Quetta police under Section 3 of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) late Saturday, hours after being granted bail.

He had been apprehended for attacking police officers and causing chaos near the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad.

Today, during a hearing at the judicial magistrate’s court in Quetta, the PTI leader was summoned to the judge’s chamber and later given into Punjab police’s custody, who had sought his transitory remand to present him in a Lahore court.

The Punjab Home Department had made a request via a letter to the government of Balochistan for Niazi’s custody following his arrest last night.

The letter stated that Niazi had been booked in an attempt to murder case registered in the Race Course Police Station in Lahore. At this, the Balochistan government released orders for handing over Niazi to Punjab police.

The Balochistan Home Department directed the police to fulfil all the legal requirements and make arrangements for foolproof security for the transfer of the PTI leader.

Speaking to media persons in district kachehri, Niazi said Punjab is his home and it doesn’t matter wherever the police take him.

“I don’t understand why I was locked up under three MPO after the release order,” he said, adding that this too shall pass.

Congratulating the PTI chief on holding a “successful” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan a day earlier, Niazi said the people who attended the jalsa once again showed Imran Khan was the most popular leader.

On March 18, the Quetta Airport police station filed a case against Niazi on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs, based on a complaint by Inspector Abdullah.

The complaint stated that while on patrol, the sub-inspector received information that 150 people, including Inayatullah Kakar and others, had blocked Chaman Road in Quetta. Despite the police’s attempts to disperse them, the demonstrators blocked the road for one hour.

It should be noted that Niazi was not named in the FIR by the Quetta police.

Niazi’s arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown on PTI workers who the police claim have assaulted law enforcement personnel while they were performing their duties in Islamabad.