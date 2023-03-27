28kg Oud, 300 litres of fragrances for Holy Prophet’s mosque

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has supplied 28 kilograms of all-natural Oud, along with 300 litres of fragrances and essential oils, to be used at the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramazan.
It has been reported that over 1,400 tours are scheduled during Ramazan, where the agency will scent the mosque and worshippers using an array of essential oils like amber, musk and Oud.
The Taraweeh prayers in the Holy Prophet’s Mosque in Medina have seen a significant turnout of worshippers who perform their prayers in a spiritual setting bolstered by a comprehensive security system from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The agency has readied the prayer areas, designated paths for worshippers, and coordinated the operational departments to ensure a hassle-free experience for worshippers during Ramazan. By providing these services, the agency aims to enhance the spiritual experience of worshippers during the month of Ramazan at the Holy Prophet’s Mosque.
