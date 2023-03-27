11 killed, 945 injured in 875 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 11 people were killed while 945 injured in 875 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 439 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and third Multan with 56 accidents and 54 victims.
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Dubai on Sunday...
MUMBAI: India summoned Canada’s High Commissioner on Sunday to “convey strong concern” over Sikh protesters in...
DUBAI: The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has supplied 28 kilograms of all-natural...
LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan has pointed out serious flaws in the policy of the Oil and Gas...
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan welcomed the delegation of The Mediators - a civil society coalition for...